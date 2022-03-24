American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.870-$5.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.960. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of AEP traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $96.47. 26,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,432,239. American Electric Power has a 12-month low of $80.22 and a 12-month high of $98.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.07.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.65%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEP. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of American Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Electric Power from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.48.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total transaction of $188,811.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total transaction of $91,195.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,953,989 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 412.8% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

