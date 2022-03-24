American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF) Trading Up 2.7%

American Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:LIACF – Get Rating) shares were up 2.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.15 and last traded at $3.05. Approximately 392,642 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 453,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.93.

American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

American Lithium Corp. is an exploration stage company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium deposits. The firm is focused on exploring and developing the TLC Lithium, Falchani Lithium, and Macusani Uranium projects. The company was founded on February 25, 1974 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

