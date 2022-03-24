American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $36.88

American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.88 and traded as high as $37.98. American National Bankshares shares last traded at $37.76, with a volume of 37,658 shares.

AMNB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American National Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American National Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $405.50 million, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.88.

American National Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AMNB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $27.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 million. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 37.26% and a return on equity of 12.48%. On average, analysts forecast that American National Bankshares Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. American National Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 27.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in American National Bankshares by 134.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in American National Bankshares by 108.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in American National Bankshares by 108,200.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new position in American National Bankshares during the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in American National Bankshares by 215.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

American National Bankshares, Inc (Virginia) is a one-bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer banking, trust and investment services, and insurance. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Trust and Investment Services, and Other.

