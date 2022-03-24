American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.650-$1.780 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $245 million-$250 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $281.28 million.

American Outdoor Brands stock opened at $13.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.35. The company has a market cap of $184.26 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.43. American Outdoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $13.11 and a fifty-two week high of $36.62.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that American Outdoor Brands will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AOUT shares. CL King lowered their price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $37.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

In other news, Director Mary E. Gallagher acquired 3,671 shares of American Outdoor Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,962.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 50.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 109.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

