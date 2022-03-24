American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) is Presima Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Presima Inc. grew its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 385.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,000 shares during the period. American Tower comprises 5.5% of Presima Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Presima Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $32,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,334,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,112,721,000 after purchasing an additional 157,675 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,538,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,261,155,000 after acquiring an additional 179,469 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in American Tower by 26.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,154,222,000 after acquiring an additional 900,101 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in American Tower by 5.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,229,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,122,653,000 after acquiring an additional 227,697 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,986,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,058,173,000 after purchasing an additional 402,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT traded up $1.49 on Thursday, hitting $235.49. 2,081,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,105,223. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $220.00 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $239.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 27.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 98.06%.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from €295.00 ($324.18) to €284.00 ($312.09) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.53.

About American Tower (Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

