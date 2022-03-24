American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 118,647 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 2,105,654 shares.The stock last traded at $232.36 and had previously closed at $234.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMT. Barclays cut their target price on American Tower from €295.00 ($324.18) to €284.00 ($312.09) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.53.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The company has a market cap of $106.01 billion, a PE ratio of 41.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $239.43 and a 200-day moving average of $263.19.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). American Tower had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.06%.

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Company Profile (NYSE:AMT)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

