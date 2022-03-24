Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for IRIDEX (IRIX)

IRIDEX (NASDAQ: IRIX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 3/18/2022 – IRIDEX is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
3/16/2022 – IRIDEX was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating. According to Zacks, "IRIDEX Corporation is the leading worldwide provider of semiconductor-based laser systems used to treat eye diseases in ophthalmology and skin lesions in dermatology. The products are sold in the United States predominantly through a direct sales force and internationally through independent distributors. The company markets the products using three brand names: IRIS Medical to the ophthalmology market, IRIDERM to the dermatology market, and Light Solutions to the research market. "
- 3/10/2022 – IRIDEX is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2022 – IRIDEX is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/22/2022 – IRIDEX is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/14/2022 – IRIDEX is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
IRIDEX stock opened at $4.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average of $6.26. The firm has a market cap of $69.09 million, a P/E ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 1.22. IRIDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $3.69 and a 1-year high of $9.71.
IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 32.53% and a negative net margin of 9.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IRIDEX Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.
IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.
