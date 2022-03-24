Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $28.250-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $28.470. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $462.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $117.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04. Anthem has a 52 week low of $349.05 and a 52 week high of $485.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $454.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $428.80.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Anthem will post 28.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho upgraded Anthem from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $450.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Anthem from $465.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $484.30.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total transaction of $8,155,949.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,889 shares of company stock worth $10,532,411 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

