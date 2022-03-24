Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Given Buy Rating at Colliers Securities

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Colliers Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Apollo Medical’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded Apollo Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMEH opened at $49.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.00 and its 200 day moving average is $71.07. Apollo Medical has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $133.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMEH. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 148.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,149,000 after buying an additional 58,490 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the second quarter worth about $239,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the second quarter worth about $1,071,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 1,234.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 211,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,278,000 after buying an additional 195,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 45.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 10,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.65% of the company’s stock.
About Apollo Medical (Get Rating)
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.
