Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Given Buy Rating at Colliers Securities

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Colliers Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Apollo Medical’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded Apollo Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMEH opened at $49.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.00 and its 200 day moving average is $71.07. Apollo Medical has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $133.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46.

Apollo Medical ( NASDAQ:AMEH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 9.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Apollo Medical will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMEH. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 148.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,149,000 after buying an additional 58,490 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the second quarter worth about $239,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the second quarter worth about $1,071,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 1,234.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 211,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,278,000 after buying an additional 195,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 45.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 10,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.65% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

