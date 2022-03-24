Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Archaea Energy Inc (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 65,124 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 904,142 shares.The stock last traded at $20.55 and had previously closed at $20.01.

Several analysts have weighed in on LFG shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Archaea Energy in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Archaea Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Archaea Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

Get Archaea Energy alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LFG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archaea Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Archaea Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Archaea Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Archaea Energy by 2,693.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Archaea Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $189,000. 82.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG)

Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Archaea Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archaea Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.