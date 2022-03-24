Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Archaea Energy Inc (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 65,124 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 904,142 shares.The stock last traded at $20.55 and had previously closed at $20.01.
Several analysts have weighed in on LFG shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Archaea Energy in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Archaea Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Archaea Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.60.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.76.
About Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG)
Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Archaea Energy (LFG)
- The Institutions Are Driving Volatility In Factset Research Systems
- 3 Stellar Semi Stocks to Buy Now
- H.B. Fuller Raises Guidance, Shares Pop
- It’s Not Time To Sell KB Home … Yet
- 2 Contrarian Stock Picks With Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Archaea Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archaea Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.