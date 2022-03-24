Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $10.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior target price of $7.80. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ARCO. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.15.

Shares of NYSE ARCO opened at $7.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. Arcos Dorados has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $8.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.81.

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $777.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.51 million. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 274,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 519,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,099,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 4,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 19.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 5,061 shares during the last quarter. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

