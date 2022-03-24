argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$5.16 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) will report ($5.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for argenx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($5.56) and the highest is ($4.49). argenx reported earnings of ($0.81) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 537%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that argenx will report full-year earnings of ($20.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($25.97) to ($16.86). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($17.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($22.13) to ($10.95). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow argenx.

Several analysts have weighed in on ARGX shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of argenx from $297.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of argenx from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of argenx from €340.00 ($373.63) to €350.00 ($384.62) in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, argenx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in argenx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in argenx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in argenx by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in argenx by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX traded up $4.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $317.38. 10,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,458. argenx has a 52 week low of $248.21 and a 52 week high of $356.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of -39.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $283.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $300.11.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

