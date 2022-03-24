Argo Group (LON:ARGO) Shares Down 11.8%

Shares of Argo Group Limited (LON:ARGO – Get Rating) traded down 11.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 15 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 15 ($0.20). 30,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 100% from the average session volume of 14,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17 ($0.22).

The firm has a market cap of £5.84 million and a P/E ratio of 25.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 18.87 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 19.03.

Get Argo Group alerts:

About Argo Group (LON:ARGO)

Argo Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment management business. It invests in inter alia, fixed income securities, special situations, local currencies and interest rate strategies, private equity, real estate, quoted equities, high yield corporate debt, and distressed debt.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.