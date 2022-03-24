Argo Group (LON:ARGO) Shares Down 11.8%

Shares of Argo Group Limited (LON:ARGO – Get Rating) traded down 11.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 15 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 15 ($0.20). 30,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 100% from the average session volume of 14,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17 ($0.22).
The firm has a market cap of £5.84 million and a P/E ratio of 25.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 18.87 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 19.03.
About Argo Group (LON:ARGO)
