Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (AX.UN) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE: AX.UN):

3/8/2022 – Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.75 to C$13.50.

3/7/2022 – Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$12.25 to C$12.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/7/2022 – Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$13.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/7/2022 – Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$12.50 to C$13.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/7/2022 – Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit had its price target raised by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/7/2022 – Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$14.00.

3/7/2022 – Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit had its price target raised by analysts at Laurentian from C$13.50 to C$15.00.

TSE:AX.UN opened at C$13.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.70 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.00. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 12 month low of C$10.65 and a 12 month high of C$13.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.11. The stock has a market cap of C$1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.