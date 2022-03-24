Artisan Acquisition (NASDAQ:ARTAU) Shares Down 0.2%

Artisan Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARTAU – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.93 and last traded at $9.93. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 11,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.09.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Artisan Acquisition stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Artisan Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARTAU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Artisan Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search for a target with operations or prospects focusing on healthcare, consumer, and technology sectors.

