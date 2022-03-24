Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $33.57. Auburn National Bancorporation shares last traded at $32.80, with a volume of 1,362 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet cut Auburn National Bancorporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.14. The company has a market capitalization of $115.36 million, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This is an increase from Auburn National Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Auburn National Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 46.70%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 34,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Auburn National Bancorporation during the second quarter worth $890,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Auburn National Bancorporation by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Auburn National Bancorporation by 21,900.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Auburn National Bancorporation Company Profile (NASDAQ:AUBN)

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking services to commercial and retail customers. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial and Industrial, Construction and Land Development, Commercial Real Estate, Residential Real Estate, and Consumer Installment.

