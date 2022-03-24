Audius Market Cap Reaches $643.15 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Audius has a total market capitalization of $643.15 million and $60.17 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Audius has traded 43.3% higher against the US dollar. One Audius coin can currently be purchased for about $1.05 or 0.00002380 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Audius alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003685 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00036500 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.34 or 0.00112201 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Audius Profile

Audius (CRYPTO:AUDIO) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,085,175,641 coins and its circulating supply is 614,563,659 coins. The official website for Audius is audius.co . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Buying and Selling Audius

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Audius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Audius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.