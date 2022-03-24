Aura Energy (LON:AURA) Shares Up 3%

Shares of Aura Energy Limited (LON:AURA – Get Rating) shot up 3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 15.35 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 15.35 ($0.20). 91,665 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 294,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.90 ($0.20).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 15.40 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 14.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of £65.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.15.

About Aura Energy (LON:AURA)

Aura Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Sweden and Mauritania. It primarily explores for uranium, vanadium, gold, and base metals. The company owns 100% interests in the Tiris uranium project located in Mauritania; and the HÃ¤ggÃ¥n vanadium project located in Alum Shale Province, Sweden.

