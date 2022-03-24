Aurox (URUS) Trading 35.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Aurox (URUS) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. Aurox has a market capitalization of $40.08 million and approximately $369,439.00 worth of Aurox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aurox coin can currently be purchased for approximately $76.80 or 0.00174840 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aurox has traded up 35.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003679 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00037147 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.91 or 0.00109060 BTC.

Aurox is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2021. Aurox’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 521,929 coins. Aurox’s official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aurox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

