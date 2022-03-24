AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lowered its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39,061 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $9,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 90.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,068,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $625,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,143 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 38.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,568,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $713,408,000 after acquiring an additional 993,139 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,176,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,232,851,000 after acquiring an additional 773,928 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 115.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,312,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,350,000 after acquiring an additional 703,911 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth approximately $123,551,000. Institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price objective (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $212.57 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $183.31 and a 52 week high of $248.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.40%.

In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total transaction of $68,079.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total transaction of $351,695.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,161 shares of company stock valued at $927,891. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

