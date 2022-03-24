Automata Network Price Up 16.9% This Week (ATA)

Automata Network (ATA) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 24th. Automata Network has a total market cap of $73.11 million and $11.90 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Automata Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000965 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Automata Network has traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00048160 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,081.58 or 0.07007848 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,926.05 or 0.99892726 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00044050 BTC.

Automata Network Profile

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Automata Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using U.S. dollars.

