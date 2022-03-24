Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $190.69 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) will report sales of $190.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avanos Medical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $181.56 million and the highest estimate coming in at $197.00 million. Avanos Medical reported sales of $180.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avanos Medical will report full-year sales of $840.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $838.40 million to $841.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $887.82 million, with estimates ranging from $880.40 million to $894.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Avanos Medical.
Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of AVNS stock opened at $32.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 323.33 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Avanos Medical has a 12 month low of $27.96 and a 12 month high of $46.13.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Avanos Medical by 5,095.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Avanos Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Avanos Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.
Avanos Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.
