Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CL. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth $29,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 100.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $386,771.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total transaction of $4,217,873.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,094 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $73.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. The firm has a market cap of $61.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.63. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.54.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 70.31%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

