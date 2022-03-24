Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,801 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPIP. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

SPIP stock opened at $30.77 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $29.85 and a 1-year high of $32.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.06.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.