Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 4,268 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,268 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $113.92 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.86. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The firm has a market cap of $136.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.85.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,280,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,996 shares of company stock valued at $19,651,602 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

