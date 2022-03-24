Avon Protection (LON:AVON) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,399.68

Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,399.68 ($18.43) and traded as low as GBX 1,265 ($16.65). Avon Protection shares last traded at GBX 1,310 ($17.25), with a volume of 57,193 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Avon Protection from GBX 1,740 ($22.91) to GBX 1,120 ($14.74) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

The company has a market capitalization of £403.14 million and a P/E ratio of -20.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.08, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,162.96 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,399.68.

In other Avon Protection news, insider Bruce Thompson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,009 ($13.28) per share, for a total transaction of £50,450 ($66,416.54). Insiders have purchased a total of 5,026 shares of company stock worth $5,074,744 in the last quarter.

About Avon Protection (LON:AVON)

Avon Protection plc designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

