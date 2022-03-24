B. Riley Weighs in on iMedia Brands, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMBI)

iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of iMedia Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.33.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. iMedia Brands had a negative return on equity of 33.13% and a negative net margin of 4.08%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut iMedia Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

NASDAQ IMBI opened at $6.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.10. iMedia Brands has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $10.48. The firm has a market cap of $130.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of iMedia Brands by 505.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 748,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 625,197 shares during the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iMedia Brands by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 333,975 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iMedia Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $720,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iMedia Brands in the second quarter worth about $851,000. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iMedia Brands by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 990,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,941,000 after buying an additional 61,114 shares in the last quarter. 36.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches, home and consumer, electronics, beauty and wellness, and fashion and accessories.

