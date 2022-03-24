Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) shares rose 6.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.70 and last traded at $3.70. Approximately 5,192 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 468,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.47.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Banco BBVA Argentina from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th.

Get Banco BBVA Argentina alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $755.68 million, a P/E ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.25 and a 200-day moving average of $3.46.

Banco BBVA Argentina ( NYSE:BBAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $392.48 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBAR. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 1,030.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 565,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 515,371 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the 4th quarter valued at about $607,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 181,243 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the 3rd quarter valued at about $670,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 158.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 141,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

About Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR)

Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.