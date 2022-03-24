Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Shares Gap Down to $21.61

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.61, but opened at $20.39. Banco de Chile shares last traded at $20.57, with a volume of 6,304 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Banco de Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.96.

Banco de Chile ( NYSE:BCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.17. Banco de Chile had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 15.65%. Equities research analysts forecast that Banco de Chile will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.3307 per share. This represents a yield of 4.4%. This is a positive change from Banco de Chile’s previous annual dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. Banco de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.02%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCH. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Banco de Chile during the fourth quarter worth about $7,571,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banco de Chile during the second quarter worth about $1,768,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 64,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 25,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 590,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 22,056 shares in the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. The Retail segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans. The Wholesale segment includes corporate clients and large companies where the product offering focuses on commercial loans, checking accounts and liquidity management services, debt instruments, foreign trade, derivative contracts, and leases.

