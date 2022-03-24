Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Trading Up 6.1%

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) shares were up 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.56 and last traded at $17.50. Approximately 4,479 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 258,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.49.

A number of analysts recently commented on BMA shares. StockNews.com raised Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Banco Santander raised Banco Macro to a “hold” rating and set a $17.70 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Grupo Santander raised Banco Macro from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.70 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Banco Macro from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Macro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.13.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.54 and a 200-day moving average of $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.26.

Banco Macro ( NYSE:BMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.83. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $462.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.58 million. Research analysts anticipate that Banco Macro S.A. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marathon Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the fourth quarter worth about $2,804,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the fourth quarter worth about $1,407,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the fourth quarter worth about $575,000. Finally, Discovery Capital Management LLC CT increased its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 523,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,335,000 after buying an additional 313,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Banco Macro Company Profile (NYSE:BMA)

Banco Macro SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It serves the low and mid-income individuals, and small and mid-sized companies. The firm offers savings, checking accounts, time deposits, fund management, loans, mortgages, and direct banking transactions. The company was founded on November 21, 1966 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

