Barclays Lowers KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target to $50.00

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Barclays from $61.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 43.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on KBH. Zacks Investment Research lowered KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of KB Home from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of KB Home from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.69.

Shares of KBH stock traded down $1.15 on Thursday, hitting $34.88. The company had a trading volume of 120,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,307,326. KB Home has a twelve month low of $33.94 and a twelve month high of $52.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.74.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.07). KB Home had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in KB Home by 6.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,906,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,054,000 after buying an additional 227,874 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 0.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,800,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,902,000 after purchasing an additional 13,738 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 3.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,972,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,691,000 after purchasing an additional 92,744 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 195.6% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,716,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300,256 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,161,000 after purchasing an additional 12,530 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

