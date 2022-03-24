Basf Se (ETR:BAS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Basf Se (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €76.07 ($83.59).

A number of brokerages have commented on BAS. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($68.13) price objective on Basf in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($109.89) price objective on Basf in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Warburg Research set a €77.00 ($84.62) price target on Basf in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €74.00 ($81.32) price objective on Basf in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €110.00 ($120.88) price target on Basf in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of Basf stock opened at €53.25 ($58.52) on Thursday. Basf has a 12-month low of €47.23 ($51.90) and a 12-month high of €72.88 ($80.09). The stock has a market cap of $48.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is €62.32 and its 200-day moving average is €62.66.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

