Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) Insider Sells £20,041.74 in Stock

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ – Get Rating) insider Sally Lake sold 4,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 414 ($5.45), for a total value of £20,041.74 ($26,384.60).

LON:BEZ traded up GBX 0.90 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 417.10 ($5.49). 796,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,843,921. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 459.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 428.76. Beazley plc has a twelve month low of GBX 291.50 ($3.84) and a twelve month high of GBX 516.20 ($6.80). The company has a market capitalization of £2.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.90 ($0.17) per share. This represents a yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from Beazley’s previous dividend of $8.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Several research firms have commented on BEZ. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 531 ($6.99) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 610 ($8.03) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 615 ($8.10) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 484.56 ($6.38).

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

