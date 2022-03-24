bebe stores (OTCMKTS:BEBE) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.30

bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.30 and traded as high as $8.45. bebe stores shares last traded at $8.43, with a volume of 906 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th.

bebe stores, inc. engages in the provision of chic and contemporary fashion merchandise. It offers its products under bebe brand. The company was founded by Manny Mashouf in June 1976 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

