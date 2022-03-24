Bechtle (OTCMKTS:BECTY) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Bechtle AG (OTCMKTS:BECTY – Get Rating) dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.25 and last traded at $11.25. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.43.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.43.

Get Bechtle alerts:

About Bechtle (OTCMKTS:BECTY)

Bechtle AG engages in the provision of information technology services. It operates through the IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-commerce segments. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers strategy consulting services, as well as sale of hardware, software, and application solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bechtle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bechtle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.