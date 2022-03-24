Belt Price Tops $39.41 on Top Exchanges (BELT)

Belt (BELT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One Belt coin can currently be purchased for approximately $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on popular exchanges. Belt has a total market capitalization of $71.12 million and $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Belt has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00048237 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,095.09 or 0.07050274 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,900.81 or 1.00001335 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00044053 BTC.

Belt Coin Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Coin Trading

