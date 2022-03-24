Berkshire Grey Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:BGRY)

Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 1,113 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,084% compared to the typical volume of 94 put options.

BGRY opened at $3.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.03. Berkshire Grey has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 6.23.

BGRY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Berkshire Grey in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkshire Grey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. VK Services LLC acquired a new stake in Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $397,672,000. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey during the 3rd quarter worth about $268,733,000. Canaan Partners X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,547,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,857,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Berkshire Grey by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,249,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,525 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berkshire Grey Inc is a pure-play robotics company. It offers fully integrated, AI-based software and hardware solutions to automate warehouses and logistics fulfillment centers. Berkshire Grey Inc, formerly known as Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp, is based in WASHINGTON.

