Berkshire Grey Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:BGRY)

Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 1,113 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,084% compared to the typical volume of 94 put options.
BGRY opened at $3.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.03. Berkshire Grey has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 6.23.
BGRY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Berkshire Grey in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkshire Grey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.
Berkshire Grey Company Profile (Get Rating)
Berkshire Grey Inc is a pure-play robotics company. It offers fully integrated, AI-based software and hardware solutions to automate warehouses and logistics fulfillment centers. Berkshire Grey Inc, formerly known as Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp, is based in WASHINGTON.
