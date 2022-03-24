Bfsg LLC Grows Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Bfsg LLC grew its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BCE during the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of BCE by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 265,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of BCE by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 35,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. 43.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BCE. Argus lifted their price objective on BCE from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their price objective on BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.64.

Shares of BCE opened at $53.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.86. The stock has a market cap of $48.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.45. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.01 and a 12 month high of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 121.34%.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

