Bfsg LLC Trims Stock Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Bfsg LLC lowered its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,112 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,963 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 27.1% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 10.9% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 11,848 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 20.3% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 7,423 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $213.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $581.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.82 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $238.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.58.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $445.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.51.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total value of $393,153.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,621 over the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

