BHPCoin (BHP) Market Capitalization Tops $16.42 Million

BHPCoin (BHP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. BHPCoin has a market cap of $16.42 million and $570,156.00 worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BHPCoin has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. One BHPCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.81 or 0.00001850 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00048160 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,081.58 or 0.07007848 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,926.05 or 0.99892726 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00044050 BTC.

BHPCoin Profile

BHPCoin’s launch date was April 1st, 2018. BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance . BHPCoin’s official website is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html . The official message board for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html

According to CryptoCompare, “BHP Coin (abbreviated as BHP) is the native token in the BHP payment system. It is a special type of ecological passport for hash power providers, package transactions and network participants in the system. It uses the proof of power (abbreviated as PoP) mining mechanism to encourage the miners of Bitcoin and payers to participate in the whole ecosystem and it generated according to the expected release curve distribution. “

Buying and Selling BHPCoin

