Billington (LON:BILN) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $250.01

Billington Holdings Plc (LON:BILN – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 250.01 ($3.29) and traded as low as GBX 243 ($3.20). Billington shares last traded at GBX 250 ($3.29), with a volume of 8,000 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market cap of £32.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 237.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 250.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.82.
Billington Company Profile (LON:BILN)
