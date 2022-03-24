Billington (LON:BILN) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $250.01

Billington Holdings Plc (LON:BILN – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 250.01 ($3.29) and traded as low as GBX 243 ($3.20). Billington shares last traded at GBX 250 ($3.29), with a volume of 8,000 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £32.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 237.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 250.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Billington Company Profile (LON:BILN)

Billington Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and installs structural steelworks in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, fabricates, and installs engineered steelworks, staircases, and balustrade systems. It also provides safety solutions and barrier systems to the construction industry; protection and fall prevention systems; complex steel structures primarily for the construction and rail infrastructure markets; and site hoarding solutions.

