Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX) Stock Price Down 2%

Shares of Bionomics Ltd. (NASDAQ:BNOX – Get Rating) dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.53 and last traded at $8.53. Approximately 570 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 5,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.
BNOX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Bionomics in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Bionomics in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Bionomics in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Bionomics in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Bionomics in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.55.
Bionomics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNOX)
Bionomics Limited is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical developing novel, allosteric ion channel modulators designed to transform the lives of patients suffering from serious central nervous system disorders. Bionomics Limited is based in ADELAIDE, Australia.
