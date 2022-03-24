Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX) Stock Price Down 2%

Shares of Bionomics Ltd. (NASDAQ:BNOX – Get Rating) dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.53 and last traded at $8.53. Approximately 570 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 5,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.

BNOX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Bionomics in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Bionomics in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Bionomics in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Bionomics in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Bionomics in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.55.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bionomics stock. Light Sky Macro LP bought a new stake in shares of Bionomics Ltd. ( NASDAQ:BNOX Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 195,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,000. Bionomics comprises about 1.9% of Light Sky Macro LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Light Sky Macro LP owned approximately 3.49% of Bionomics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Bionomics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNOX)

Bionomics Limited is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical developing novel, allosteric ion channel modulators designed to transform the lives of patients suffering from serious central nervous system disorders. Bionomics Limited is based in ADELAIDE, Australia.

