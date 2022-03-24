BlackBerry (BB) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

BlackBerry (TSE:BB – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:BBRY) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 31st. Analysts expect BlackBerry to post earnings of C($0.07) per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE:BB opened at C$9.50 on Thursday. BlackBerry has a 12 month low of C$7.46 and a 12 month high of C$24.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.40. The firm has a market cap of C$5.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.67.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BlackBerry to a “hold” rating and set a C$7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$9.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of BlackBerry to C$9.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$10.00.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

