BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSEARCA:BOE) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSEARCA:BOE – Get Rating) dropped 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.07 and last traded at $11.10. Approximately 129,438 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 190,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.20.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.87.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile (NYSEARCA:BOE)

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and current gains and long term capital appreciation. It invests in equity securities issued by companies located in countries throughout the world and utilizing an option writing strategy to enhance current gains.

