BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.66

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.66 and traded as low as $11.90. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund shares last traded at $12.17, with a volume of 73,305 shares.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.66.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MYN)
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (MYN)
- Undervalued Winnebago Gets Even Cheaper
- Why Poshmark Makes Sense For Your Watchlist?
- The Institutions Buy The Dip In Cintas
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Sets Off On A Fresh Rally
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.