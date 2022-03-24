BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.66

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.66 and traded as low as $11.90. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund shares last traded at $12.17, with a volume of 73,305 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,712,000 after buying an additional 31,411 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 403,327 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after buying an additional 31,436 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 6.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 154,792 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 9,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. 12.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MYN)

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes.

