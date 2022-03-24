BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.78

Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.78 and traded as high as $13.94. BlackRock TCP Capital shares last traded at $13.88, with a volume of 170,937 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.78. The company has a market capitalization of $801.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.57.

BlackRock TCP Capital ( NASDAQ:TCPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 81.03% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $39.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCPC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 401.5% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. 23.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

