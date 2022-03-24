Blocery Price Reaches $0.0212 (BLY)

Blocery (BLY) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. In the last seven days, Blocery has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar. One Blocery coin can currently be bought for about $0.0212 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges. Blocery has a total market cap of $9.35 million and approximately $4.77 million worth of Blocery was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003679 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00037147 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.91 or 0.00109060 BTC.

About Blocery

Blocery (BLY) is a coin. Blocery’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,827,774 coins. Blocery’s official Twitter account is @blocery . Blocery’s official message board is medium.com/@blocery . The official website for Blocery is blocery.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Blocery records immutable and trusted data onto the blockchain such as the production, distribution, and sales history of agricultural products. blockchain provides transactions that establish trust and transparency while streamlining the current process. Consumers can purchase safe agricultural products at lower prices through pre-purchase at earlier stages, and producers can ensure stable demand and revenue through strong contract implementation. Blocery is designed to provide a more efficient way of working across the food supply chain and benefits all participants with a safer, smarter, and more sustainable food supply chain ecosystem. “

