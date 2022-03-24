Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) Shares Down 4.4%

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (OTCMKTS:BVHBB – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.75 and last traded at $30.75. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.15.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.28. The firm has a market cap of $659.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BVHBB)
