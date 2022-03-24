BMO Capital Markets Lowers Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Price Target to $95.00

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 71.33% from the company’s previous close.

WGO has been the subject of several other research reports. CL King upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

NYSE:WGO traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.45. 47,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,356. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.10. Winnebago Industries has a 12 month low of $54.77 and a 12 month high of $85.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.08. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 68,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,906 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.