Boosted Finance One Day Trading Volume Tops $35,866.00 (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (BOOST) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. One Boosted Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.85 or 0.00001933 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. Boosted Finance has a total market cap of $50,922.20 and approximately $35,866.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00048027 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,130.87 or 0.07114485 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,953.76 or 0.99879109 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00044986 BTC.

About Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

